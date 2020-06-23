VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It is quite possible that an old love interest becomes rekindled. It may need to be kept hidden or quiet for some reason. Compassion increases, and you will want to help others. Disruption in plans and ideas might occur.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today brings good news from a distance. Today is a green light for plans that have been on hold. Take advantage of favorable aspects for social opportunities. Financial obligations are on the minds of partners and others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH There will be no sitting on the sidelines today. For the most part, you will be able to charmingly manipulate your way out of any difficulties. However, in certain cases, battles clear the air once and for all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Bring those imaginative ideas to fruition. Lucky breaks await, perhaps in the form of travel opportunities or a sudden windfall of some sort. Dreams really could come true! There are increased responsibilities involving children.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)