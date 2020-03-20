VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH A financial matter needs settling and can be done by adding it to your to-do list. You accomplish a lot today simply by checking off each errand. The urge to rework your wardrobe for spring must be satisfied.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Your thoughts turn to relationships when you should be working. You are asked to sign on the dotted line for something that you feel hesitant about. Take the time to discuss this with loved ones, and don't be afraid to ask for direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH A health matter which may be genetic to your family is foremost in your mind today. You must consult the specialist you have been waiting to see. When you do, you will sigh a breath of relief. Family will want to celebrate with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH News comes in via a light flirtation at work and surprises you. You may wish to publish online, thereby helping many people. A child is especially needy of your time. You discover a secret hurt and resolve it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)