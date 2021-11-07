Happy Birthday for Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021: You're artistic and determined. Sometimes you're shy. You have an appreciation for beauty and like to surround yourself with beautiful things. You're an individualist who's independent with modern views. You do your own thing! It's an exciting, fast-paced year full of change. Stay flexible and positive. Be open to meeting new friends.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's a great day to travel. Do anything to expand your experience of the world, because you love a chance to enjoy adventure. Check the Moon Alert.

This Week: Keep your cool in disputes about shared property, insurance matters or inheritances.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH It's a lovely day to enjoy partners and close friends. There is a Moon Alert all day; nevertheless, it's a lovely day to socialize and exchange clever ideas with others.

This Week: Be patient with partners and close friends about authority issues.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH With the Moon opposite your sign today, you'll have to be cooperative with others. You'll have to go more than halfway when dealing with those closest to you.