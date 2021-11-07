Happy Birthday for Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021: You're artistic and determined. Sometimes you're shy. You have an appreciation for beauty and like to surround yourself with beautiful things. You're an individualist who's independent with modern views. You do your own thing! It's an exciting, fast-paced year full of change. Stay flexible and positive. Be open to meeting new friends.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's a great day to travel. Do anything to expand your experience of the world, because you love a chance to enjoy adventure. Check the Moon Alert.
This Week: Keep your cool in disputes about shared property, insurance matters or inheritances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH It's a lovely day to enjoy partners and close friends. There is a Moon Alert all day; nevertheless, it's a lovely day to socialize and exchange clever ideas with others.
This Week: Be patient with partners and close friends about authority issues.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH With the Moon opposite your sign today, you'll have to be cooperative with others. You'll have to go more than halfway when dealing with those closest to you.
This Week: Be reasonable about disagreements affecting your job, your health and your pet.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH It's a wonderful, creative day! Enjoy fun and adventure. Do anything that makes you feel like you're on a vacation. Enjoy fun activities with kids and sports events.
This Week: Be loving with romantic partners. Likewise, parents need to be patient with their kids.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH The perfect day to cocoon at home and lounge in your robe. Increased activity on the homefront might be a challenge due to residential moves, renovations or visiting guests.
This Week: Stay calm to keep the peace with family members.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You'll love a short trip or anything feeding your desire for adventure. You might want to enlighten someone about something. It's a good day to relax at home.
This Week: You're busy! Stay chill midweek during disagreements.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Be aware of the Moon Alert for most of this day. This promotes creativity and socializing. Relax and enjoy your day.
This Week: Be patient with disputes about money and possessions midweek.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You're focused on financial matters today; however, most of this day is a Moon Alert, which is a poor time for making important financial decisions. Entertain at home! Invite the gang over.
This Week: You're in your element! Be patient with others midweek, especially older relatives.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's a positive day because the Moon is in your sign for most of the day. However, there is also a Moon Alert. But just kick back and relax.
This Week: It's a low-key, quiet week. Ignore disputes midweek.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Even though it's a popular time for you, today you want to hide and enjoy solitude. You need a breather from the busy world around you.
This Week: Dissension midweek is nothing that can't be handled.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH An important conversation with a female companion might occur today. You might rethink your goals. Don't volunteer for anything during the Moon Alert.
This Week: You look good! Use this to your advantage. Avoid disputes midweek.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today you are high-viz. Others notice you. Enjoy your day, but postpone important decisions until after the Moon Alert.
This Week: Avoid controversial issues about politics, religion and racial matters. Just power through this week.
Moon Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.