ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Parents must be patient with their kids today to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other. Something unexpected might be upsetting. Possibly, someone is being a bit rigid.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH It's tough trying to keep everyone happy. In fact, you might feel at odds with people at home today, as well as at with authority figures, bosses or the police. (Yikes!) Is there no justice? Get through this day as best you can. Keep your head down and your powder dry.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Because people might be at odds with each other today, there may be an accident-prone influence. Be careful and pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and take it easy. Be cautious. Avoid knee-jerk reactions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might have a quarrel with someone about money or possessions today. In fact, you might be surprised about something. Perhaps something that you own is lost or stolen. Someone might challenge you about financial matters. It could be tricky.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH It's a challenging day because the Moon is in your sign at odds with both Uranus and Saturn. Someone might tell you that you can't do something. You might be at odds with someone. Very likely, someone in a position of authority will surprise you with a fast move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Something might upset you today. No matter what happens, you might keep your feelings to yourself. You might end up doing a slow boil about something but feel that you can't speak up. (Grrr.) Alternatively, you might be upset by something secret that is going on behind the scenes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Be patient with friends as well as romantic partners today, especially if something unexpected catches you off guard. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger. Patience won't remove the cause of your anger, but if you practice patience, it'll make life easier for everyone, including you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Do what you can to keep the peace at home with parents and perhaps even a boss, because the difficulties and irritants you feel today are just temporary. There's an old saying: "Even a hurricane only lasts for a day."
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Avoid squabbles with others, especially neighbors, siblings and relatives. They'll serve no purpose. You might be at odds with someone because of a different belief system. Perhaps you support different policies or ideas. Some people prefer rice; some prefer bread; some prefer potatoes. Tonight: Observe.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Financial matters could create problems today, especially about inheritances, shared property, insurance issues or debt. Something unexpected will be a zinger you didn't see coming.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Tread carefully today, because people are at odds with each other. Specifically, today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to cooperate with others. Something unexpected on the homefront requires your attention. Go slowly and carefully to address these matters. Don't shoot from the hip. Tonight: Be alert.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Something to do with your health, your job or a pet will create an unexpected situation for you today. Quite likely, it is problematic because it's sudden or unexpected. Make sure you get all your facts. Avoid jumping to hasty conclusions. Who wants egg on their face? Not you.