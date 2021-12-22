LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH It's a challenging day because the Moon is in your sign at odds with both Uranus and Saturn. Someone might tell you that you can't do something. You might be at odds with someone. Very likely, someone in a position of authority will surprise you with a fast move.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Something might upset you today. No matter what happens, you might keep your feelings to yourself. You might end up doing a slow boil about something but feel that you can't speak up. (Grrr.) Alternatively, you might be upset by something secret that is going on behind the scenes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Be patient with friends as well as romantic partners today, especially if something unexpected catches you off guard. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger. Patience won't remove the cause of your anger, but if you practice patience, it'll make life easier for everyone, including you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)