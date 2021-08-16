ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH With your focus and concentration this is an excellent day to study or learn something new. You also are interested in something "different." Something in the news or related to a foreign country might intrigue you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You're the zodiac's financial wizard, and today you're in a practical frame of mind, especially regarding dealing with shared property, the wealth and assets of your partner, inheritances, debt and insurance issues. Roll up your sleeves and get stuff done!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH A conversation with someone more experienced might be beneficial today. Either way, someone is bound to offer you advice. Perhaps this is a two-way street and you have some good suggestions for them. You're eager to communicate today!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH This will be a productive day. Because you are in a more serious frame of mind, you want to accomplish something. This focus also might extend to your health, which is why some might make resolutions about how to improve it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Children might be an increased responsibility today. Or you might take a more serious approach about honing your skills at sports or the arts. (Practice makes perfect.) If you're working on a creative project, you can make practical inroads today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH A family discussion about practical matters might take place today, especially with an older family member. Or perhaps the discussion is about an older family member? Either way, people will likely listen to you today because Mercury and Mars are in your sign. Count on it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's an excellent day to focus on detail-oriented work because you won't overlook anything. You are in a practical frame of mind and concerned with facts and figures. It's a good day to study something or have a serious discussion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH If shopping today, you will be more inclined to buy practical, long-lasting items. (No ostrich boas for you!) This is because the Moon is in your Money House, and it is dancing with stern Saturn, which makes you more concerned with practical, serious matters. You want value for your dollar.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You'll feel happy to be alone with your thoughts and feelings today, because you are in a calm, reflective mood. This is why you prefer the company of serious people. You're not going to dance on the table with a lampshade on your head.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH It's an excellent day to do research of any kind, because you are in a serious frame of mind; furthermore, you won't overlook details. You will scrutinize everything, and you will have the patience to finish what you begin.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH A conversation with someone more experienced might yield excellent advice. Perhaps this person will help you make future goals or reassess your current goals. Be willing to accept help from wherever it comes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH People notice you more than usual today. They might observe an important discussion you have with a boss or someone in authority. Or perhaps your visibility is because you appear sensible and practical.