ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH With your focus and concentration this is an excellent day to study or learn something new. You also are interested in something "different." Something in the news or related to a foreign country might intrigue you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You're the zodiac's financial wizard, and today you're in a practical frame of mind, especially regarding dealing with shared property, the wealth and assets of your partner, inheritances, debt and insurance issues. Roll up your sleeves and get stuff done!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH A conversation with someone more experienced might be beneficial today. Either way, someone is bound to offer you advice. Perhaps this is a two-way street and you have some good suggestions for them. You're eager to communicate today!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH This will be a productive day. Because you are in a more serious frame of mind, you want to accomplish something. This focus also might extend to your health, which is why some might make resolutions about how to improve it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)