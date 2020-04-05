CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You get your ideas across today, especially when you are talking to family members, siblings and neighbors. You might be taking one or more short trips. Drive carefully and take time to check up on your mother.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You might gain a financial boost that feels like a jolt of energy. Help comes through friends. A partner or lover also plays a role. Focus on your motivation and direction. Settle your accounts in order to ready yourself for the new upcoming week.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH It is all about your health and emotional self and how you feel about yourself. Your feelings will fluctuate today. You might spend time either procrastinating or changing your plans. You focus on how the public relates to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Your decisions are based on emotions rather than logic today. It is a good time to confide in a close friend whom you trust. Avoid self-destructive behavior. Events from the past play a role today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)