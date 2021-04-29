VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Home and family attract your attention now. Call a lonely relative or friend. Your voice will make them light up. Buy a colorful pillow or throw rug to bring warm weather joy into your home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Keep an eye on your email and news feeds. A message or story that touches your heart will make your day. Get in touch with old neighbors and find out how they're doing. You'll make them smile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Buy an item you've been ogling for some time. Quality means more to you than anything, so don't settle for less than the top of the line. Someone who loves you might offer a gift of appreciation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH A needy friend could reach out for help. Avoid getting dragged into someone else's drama since it is not the first time. Focus on what you want and treat yourself to it. Make today all about you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)