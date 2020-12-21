ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Ignore office gossip, and get the facts straight at work before voicing opinions. You will be aware of how important it is to use language with care. Don't make impulsive changes regarding career.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Stress lifts. Easier times are coming. It's a good day for making decisions. You're able to select goals and network with the right people. You'll be aware of how important it is, in a crowded world, to function well within a group.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You'll be focused on your job and its potentials. Old positions could end to make way for the new. Finances are a very emotional issue. Live from day to day — it's hard to anticipate the long-range security picture.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your taste in art, entertainment and fashion is undergoing a metamorphosis. You are gearing up for interesting new people in your life. Friends from another ethnic or economic background give new meaning to love and friendship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Truths are easier to accept. If you probe, interesting but unsettling secrets come to light. Be aware of how others affect your power. Welcome closure as a route to new beginnings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You realize how much you've grown this year. There is a new sophistication present. Quality is appreciated. It is time to finalize plans and put them into action. Seize the opportunity in front of you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH At this time events you have no power over guide your days. Adapt and accept. Nutritious meals and vitamin supplements are invaluable just now. Your energy level is in a state of flux.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH It's the perfect day to break a bad habit. There's time to share a comfortable joke with a friend as you go through this. During leisure hours, enjoy nature's beauty.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Meditate on the origins of your surname for new insights into your heritage. This will serve as a springboard to growth and guidance. Loved ones are responsive. The day ends on a note of hope and strength.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Intellectual energy is at a peak. You think through problems and learn quickly. Gather information. Being well informed is the secret to success. You can learn much from friends. Direct conversations toward the future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It's hard to struggle against the status quo today, as you are so often inspired to do. Let propriety and habit guide you. Others resent surprises. You'll be able to accept limitations while unveiling potentials.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your image and reputation are highlighted today. Success comes your way if you combine a friendly charm with professional expertise. The personal touch carries you a long way. Your speaking and writing ability win admiration.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!