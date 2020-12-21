ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Ignore office gossip, and get the facts straight at work before voicing opinions. You will be aware of how important it is to use language with care. Don't make impulsive changes regarding career.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Stress lifts. Easier times are coming. It's a good day for making decisions. You're able to select goals and network with the right people. You'll be aware of how important it is, in a crowded world, to function well within a group.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You'll be focused on your job and its potentials. Old positions could end to make way for the new. Finances are a very emotional issue. Live from day to day — it's hard to anticipate the long-range security picture.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your taste in art, entertainment and fashion is undergoing a metamorphosis. You are gearing up for interesting new people in your life. Friends from another ethnic or economic background give new meaning to love and friendship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)