ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today is a catalyst for a new relationship to blossom. Prepare an intimate dinner by candlelight for one whom you would woo. Deepest feelings can be exchanged and a relationship's potentials revealed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Observe how your choices affect your health. Are you doing all you can to facilitate fitness? Or is your infamous sweet tooth acting up to add to your girth? Willpower holds the keys to wellness now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today is practically a love fest. You will delight in the accomplishments of a partner or close friend. This promises twists and turns for the better in relationships. Plan a future vacation, perhaps in pursuit of a romantic interlude.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today brings a focus on real estate as well as heritage and family life. Take normal precautions to assure household safety. Communicate with relatives about home improvements. A family situation is resolved satisfactorily.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH A natural leader, with inherent determination and independence, the dignified Lion is charismatic. Today, communicate your charisma as much as you can, in person or through phone calls or emails.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a much better day today. Patience helps in attaining financial goals. Enjoy what you have. Consider new directions for job skills and budgeting. Financial brainstorming sessions offer valuable perspectives about security issues.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH A great time to begin a journey today, either for pleasure or for business. Heed suggestions offered by others. Communication with loved ones is pleasant and easy. As you are highly sensitive to the feelings of others, this is a relief.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your insight is keen and memories are vivid and poignant today. You will savor quiet moments, cherishing chances to release stress. Intuitively you realize that a tranquil mind knows the right answers.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH New goals arouse enthusiasm. Friends genuinely care for you. You're invited to parties and events. Become more active in an organization or pursue community service. Do a reading to determine how to overcome uncertainty.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Prepare for profession changes ahead. Stay on top of the newest trends. Adapt and be flexible. Discussing and reading about finances will help. Plenty of information is your key to prosperity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Focus on distant horizons, making you eager to explore and wander. Foreign travel and study programs will beckon. Personal projects that were once laborious are suddenly easier to complete today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Both personal and business relationships reach a turning point. Hidden factors are revealed to change and uplift your opinions and perspectives. Detective and research skills will serve you well. Problems and arguments are resolved.
