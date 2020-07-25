VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's a much better day today. Patience helps in attaining financial goals. Enjoy what you have. Consider new directions for job skills and budgeting. Financial brainstorming sessions offer valuable perspectives about security issues.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH A great time to begin a journey today, either for pleasure or for business. Heed suggestions offered by others. Communication with loved ones is pleasant and easy. As you are highly sensitive to the feelings of others, this is a relief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Your insight is keen and memories are vivid and poignant today. You will savor quiet moments, cherishing chances to release stress. Intuitively you realize that a tranquil mind knows the right answers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH New goals arouse enthusiasm. Friends genuinely care for you. You're invited to parties and events. Become more active in an organization or pursue community service. Do a reading to determine how to overcome uncertainty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)