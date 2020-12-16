ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today is one of wish fulfillment. Transits move through your house of fame and fortune. You may seek a position of greater leadership. There's an increasing urge to grow on many levels. A friend provides valuable career tips.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH A day of self-discovery. You feel an urge to explore. New technologies offer efficient help with projects. Your emotional balance is healthy. Affection and appreciation for grandparent-grandchild connections prevail.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Friends are willing to give your career a boost. Exercising creativity and artistic skills can lead to great professional success. Successful travel plans can be finalized. Your health and vitality are improving. Much healing, on many levels, is in process.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Get partners talking, and be a good listener. Someone close to you is making important decisions about the future. Allow others to express individuality while discussing plans. Remind yourself to be tolerant.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Be aware of how old habits come into play. Your daily work is rewarding and interesting. You'll be thinking of how best to manage your time and resources. Needed materials and supplies become available.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You're in a very joyful cycle regarding your social life. If you've dreamed of pursuing a new project or even a vocation, now is the time to do so. You meet with unexpected success. There is some stress involving relatives.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Written affirmations can help regarding your goals for home and domestic life. Also make daily working conditions as wholesome and peaceful as possible. A new love and appreciation for family develops.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today brings tremendous mental energy. New ideas abound. Short journeys around your neighborhood will be refreshing. A neighbor is helpful and has knowledge to share. As for making changes, patience is important.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today brings turning points in matters of the heart. Pursue a new project. Focus on exploring what true love means to you. Seek harmony and release stress. A family member may need assistance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Your charm and good looks open doors and make a good impression. Ask for favors today and you'll be lucky. Express affection and thanks also. Allow extra time if traveling, as there could be delays.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Complacency bores you. Today you're directed toward fiery and complex relationships. Be careful. Involvements begin on a high note then fizzle as you lose interest. A change of heart is very likely.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH A dear one appreciates your kind gestures. A relationship moves into a better place. Family members want to exchange ideas. A store display, publication, or TV program offers marvelous ideas for making your lifestyle better and brighter.
