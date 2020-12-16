ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today is one of wish fulfillment. Transits move through your house of fame and fortune. You may seek a position of greater leadership. There's an increasing urge to grow on many levels. A friend provides valuable career tips.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A day of self-discovery. You feel an urge to explore. New technologies offer efficient help with projects. Your emotional balance is healthy. Affection and appreciation for grandparent-grandchild connections prevail.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Friends are willing to give your career a boost. Exercising creativity and artistic skills can lead to great professional success. Successful travel plans can be finalized. Your health and vitality are improving. Much healing, on many levels, is in process.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Get partners talking, and be a good listener. Someone close to you is making important decisions about the future. Allow others to express individuality while discussing plans. Remind yourself to be tolerant.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)