ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you feel restless but you might not know why. However, one reason could be that a secret is revealed. Possibly, this secret is about you. Whatever the case, if secrets are revealed, be discreet. Respect the feelings of others even if you've got the goods.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You might meet a new and exciting friend today. Or perhaps an old friend will pop back in your life and do something that surprises you. Whatever happens might even prompt you to rethink some goals. Actually, this is a good time to rethink goals or put a new spin on things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Suddenly, you might be briefly thrust into the limelight today, which means people will notice you, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Meanwhile, you feel rebellious.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Travel plans will suddenly change today. Ditto for college, university or technical school schedules. Someone might surprise you with their stance on a political, religious or racial issue. If this is the case, be careful about what you say. Take time to process things. Avoid knee-jerk reactions.