ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today you feel restless but you might not know why. However, one reason could be that a secret is revealed. Possibly, this secret is about you. Whatever the case, if secrets are revealed, be discreet. Respect the feelings of others even if you've got the goods.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You might meet a new and exciting friend today. Or perhaps an old friend will pop back in your life and do something that surprises you. Whatever happens might even prompt you to rethink some goals. Actually, this is a good time to rethink goals or put a new spin on things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Suddenly, you might be briefly thrust into the limelight today, which means people will notice you, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Meanwhile, you feel rebellious.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Travel plans will suddenly change today. Ditto for college, university or technical school schedules. Someone might surprise you with their stance on a political, religious or racial issue. If this is the case, be careful about what you say. Take time to process things. Avoid knee-jerk reactions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Something unexpected might take place today affecting assets shared with others. This includes shared property, something that is jointly held, debt, inheritances or insurance issues. Stay on top of things so you know what's happening.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Someone close to you might surprise you today. They might provide you with an opportunity for advancement or getting away from your routine. They might even introduce you to someone who is different or unusual.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Your work routine or something to do with your job will be interrupted today. You also might hear unexpected health-related news. Some of you also might have a surprise related to a pet. Today is full of small detours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Social events and sports will be unpredictable today. For example, you might receive an unexpected invitation or social plans might be canceled. Likewise, parents should be aware that things are unpredictable with their kids, which also could include accidents.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Something to do with your home routine will be the source of a surprise today. A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Unexpected company might drop by. Possibly, a family member has surprising news.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, the good news is that you might have some clever, genius-like ideas because you can think outside the box.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Something to do with your assets, wealth or earnings is unreliable today. You might find money; you might lose money. Keep your eyes open so you can protect what you own from loss, theft or damage.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today you have a strong desire for excitement, which is why you might do something to shake up people around you. Alternatively, you might attract someone who tries to shake you up! You also might meet a new friend today.