VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Save social plans for when aspects are better. Today, take the day off for yourself. Get extra rest, as nerves might be on edge and sleep may be difficult. You need to take care of yourself. Avoid socializing, especially if travel is involved.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There is a mix of social life and work today. Watch your boundaries. You are attending an important business function when simply chatting. This could lead to overindulging a sweet tooth. You, like everyone, need comfort at this time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Career endeavors still seem a bit shaky, as they will be for some weeks to come. You are strongly affected by the recent events. Avoid making changes that are meant to be permanent, as unexpected hassles might snarl plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Use opportunistic aspects to make contact with new people. Those foreign born might appeal strongly. Such individuals have a major impact on your thinking in years to come. You can expect a change in your personal philosophy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)