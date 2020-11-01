HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020: Energetic, brilliant and forceful, excitement in your profession is a prerequisite. This year, you quit what's not stimulating and succeed in a project of your own making. Common sense is necessary to deal with the approaching acclaim. If single, you attract many but turn them down for commitment this year. If attached, you're relieved to be completely honest with your partner, who adores you. PISCES drives you mad with desire.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Do not overextend yourself financially today regarding money and purchases. Set funds aside to cover an unexpected expense. Consider new directions concerning budgeting. Financial brainstorming sessions offer valuable perspectives about security issues.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A competitive spirit encourages you to be progressive and to experiment today. An important relationship intensifies. Be aware of your own aptitudes. Do some soul searching to determine how best to be who you are and do what you can.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)