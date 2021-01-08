ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today adds astuteness to your financial strategies. Examine employment and investment options. You will feel restless. A journey could be refreshing and enlightening now. You would enjoy visiting a historical shrine or monument.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH A partnership becomes more intense and committed. Be aware of how your deepest relationships are impacting you. A business contact offers an unusual opportunity that you should consider carefully. In-laws want to become closer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Keep the cold at bay with hot chocolate or steaming herb teas. Your health might need some minor attention. It's an ideal time to make needed changes and to examine how hereditary influences might impact your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Passions are strong. You feel the need to right a wrong or confront a problem. Cultivate a creative outlet to focus your energy in a productive way. A child is a source of pride and delight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Let pleasure eclipse business and worry today. Use fragrant oils to create an atmosphere of beauty and joy. Accept invitations and plan an online party. It is a marvelous day to encourage a new love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today has an energizing quality and favors exercise, bringing a competitive attitude. Short journeys around the neighborhood are inspirational as well as educational. Life is less serious and there is time to laugh.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Be flexible about learning a new job skill. It relates to work you already do, such as editing a project you have already finished. Your income might be less steady, but this can provide a new opportunity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today enhances your confidence and brings an opportunity for creative expression. It's a great time to enjoy dance. Others share confidences about the recent holidays. It is wise to remain discreet.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today begins with the need to dream and plan privately; others might not understand. Your intuition guides you successfully. You have the energy to complete more work, resulting in reward and praise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You become a very effective, influential person today. Frustrations ebb. It's the start of a perfect time to study ultramodern technologies. Trust your intuition regarding new acquaintances. Your circle of friends widens.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Important work and concerns come to your attention. Others depend on you today. Your visibility comes to the fore. Put your best foot forward and strive to make the best possible impression.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today generates refreshing new goals. Helpful, supportive people offer encouragement. You are inspired by new concepts and possibilities. It's easy to gather information. An adventurous mood prevails. Communication with a neighbor or sibling is awkward.