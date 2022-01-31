ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you will meet a character or someone who is unusual in some way. Or perhaps someone you already know will do something that surprises you. Possibly, someone in a group or a group itself will take a stance that is unexpected.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH In your quest for more freedom and independence today, you might encounter some pushback. For example, bosses, parents, teachers and the police might stand in your way or do something that surprises you. ("Busted!") Be aware of this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Travel plans will almost certainly change today. They might be delayed, canceled or rescheduled. On the other hand, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Likewise, you might be surprised by the media or legal or medical matters.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Double-check matters related to shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt, because something to do with these areas might throw you a curveball today. When it comes to money and wealth, you have to know what's going on. You snooze, you lose!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH A partner or close friend might do something that surprises you today. They might demand more freedom in the relationship. They might suggest a different arrangement, as it were. Or, perhaps, it's simply a suggestion you did not expect to hear. ("I'll do the dishes.")

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your work routine will be interrupted today because of computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages, equipment failure or something surprising. Therefore, give yourself extra time to do what you're doing so you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Social plans will suddenly change today. Something might be canceled or, instead, you might receive a surprise invitation. Meanwhile, parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids, which means they must be vigilant. Sports upsets are also likely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down; minor breakages could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. Could be anything. Get dressed. You'll be glad you did.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, on the upside, you might be full of new, clever, innovative ideas. That's because it's easy for you to think outside the box. New faces and exciting news are likely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Something unexpected will impact your cash flow and your wealth today. Therefore, keep an eye on things! You might find money; you might lose money. Do what you can to protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. On the upside, make note of your moneymaking ideas. "Eureka!"

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. This can make you emotionally restless and ready to jump to conclusions. In fact, you might disagree with someone just to be contrary. Some, however, will feel liberated.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Some kind of an emotional upset might occur for you today. Most of you will feel an emotional unrest that disturbs your peace of mind. This is because the Moon is hiding in your chart while it is at odds with Uranus. This also makes you desire change.

