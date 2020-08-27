VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Today encourages others to make plans involving you. Cooperate if this feels beneficial, but be cautious if you sense that the direction things are headed isn't quite right. Ironically, this will help you do right by others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Home and heritage accented today. Express tolerance regarding a family member or household member who has been difficult. Seek to make your residence more comfortable and functional. Remember what it was that you were born to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today finds you uncharacteristically talkative. The stars favor a focus on planning and correspondence. Embrace travel opportunities, too. Prepare for the unexpected. The pace will seem to quicken.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Travel, perhaps for work, can boost your income. Research current trends in your career field. Exercise careful judgement regarding a risky financial suggestion made by another. Consider a vocational study to add to your impressive skills.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)