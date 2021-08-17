ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's the perfect day to travel somewhere, because you need a change of scenery. Do whatever you can so you feel a sense of adventure and stimulation. Go somewhere you've never been before, because you will feel gratified to learn something new.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Discussions about inheritances, shared property and insurance issues will favor you today. Defend your best interests. In particular, these discussions might relate to real estate, a family business or domestic situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a little cooperation. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, others will have to cooperate with you!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might have to work on behalf of someone else today, because you need to perform a service or cater to their needs. Fear not. You aren't being a martyr. This is just how things are rolling out today. Do what you can to get better organized.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH This is a playful, fun-loving day, which is why it's an excellent time to explore social outings, fun activities with kids and sports events. You'll also be productive in areas related to the entertainment world and show business.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Home and family are your top priority today. In fact, you will enjoy having a chance to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. Do whatever you can so you have a warm feeling in your tummy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today you have a strong need to communicate. Not only do you want to talk to someone and, of course, listen, you want to have a meaningful bond with this person. You want to discuss real things. You don't want superficial chitchat.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Something to do with earnings, cash flow and money is on your mind today. You might be thinking of asking for a raise. Whatever occurs might involve a boss or a parent. One thing is certain, financially speaking, you can benefit from real estate this year.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Things will tend to go your way today, because the Moon is in your sign. Having said that, when the Moon is in your sign (this happens for two and a half days every month), you become more emotional. Keep this in mind and do your best to stay chill.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might want to withdraw from the busyness of your daily world today and seek out some peace and quiet to catch your breath. Now and then, it's good to do this to get grounded. Afterward, you'll be more ready to sally forth!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It's an excellent day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a female acquaintance. You might seek out her advice. Possibly, she will help you reach your goals.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Once again, you are high-viz today, which means people notice you more than usual, especially bosses, parents, teachers and the police. (You might have to do some damage control.) When others are watching, put your best foot forward!