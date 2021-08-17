VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Home and family are your top priority today. In fact, you will enjoy having a chance to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. Do whatever you can so you have a warm feeling in your tummy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today you have a strong need to communicate. Not only do you want to talk to someone and, of course, listen, you want to have a meaningful bond with this person. You want to discuss real things. You don't want superficial chitchat.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Something to do with earnings, cash flow and money is on your mind today. You might be thinking of asking for a raise. Whatever occurs might involve a boss or a parent. One thing is certain, financially speaking, you can benefit from real estate this year.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Things will tend to go your way today, because the Moon is in your sign. Having said that, when the Moon is in your sign (this happens for two and a half days every month), you become more emotional. Keep this in mind and do your best to stay chill.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)