ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH For the next four weeks, you will be focused more on money, earnings and dealing with your possessions. In fact, at a subtle level, you will give more thought to your values in life. In other words, what really matters? It's important to know this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today the Sun enters your sign, where it will stay for the next four weeks. This happens only once a year, and when it occurs it gives a wonderful boost to your energy. It is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It also attracts favorable circumstances.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH As your birthday looms ahead, your personal year is ending. Therefore, the next four weeks are an ideal time to reassess where you are and imagine what you want for your future. Start to strategize a new path.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH For the next four weeks, you will be more involved with friends, as well as participating in clubs and organizations. This is the perfect window to examine the role that these relationships play in your life. Remember, your friends are a reflection of you. Tonight: Work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH The Sun is at the top of your chart for the next four weeks. This occurs once a year, and it symbolizes that you're in the spotlight — and this spotlight is flattering! People are impressed with you even if you don't do anything special. It's a good time to make your pitch.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Do whatever you can to broaden your horizons in the next four weeks. Study, explore new experiences, meet new people, travel and learn new things. Do not hide at home. Au contraire! Get out and discover your world!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You're heading into a passionate four-week window! Physical, romantic passions will be high. You also will be passionate about other things, including finances and jointly held property. Get stuff done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH For the next four weeks, the Sun will be opposite your sign, something that can occur only once a year. Because the Sun symbolizes your energy, and now it is as far away from your sign as it can get all year, you will need more sleep. Look for ways to improve close relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You can expect to get a lot done in the next four weeks, because the Sun will be traveling through the part of your chart that will make you want to manage your life and examine your duties and responsibilities to your own health. You will definitely want to "get it together."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Your focus on amusement, social occasions, sports-related activities, children, fun outings and vacations will be strong in the next four weeks. "I'm outta here!" You want to have fun! This is why your relationships will be more lighthearted and playful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Home, family and your private life will be your main focus in the next four weeks. Many of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. Memories of the past will be bubbling to the surface of your mind. It's a good time to see a counselor.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you're busy! You've got places to go, things to do and people to see! This is also an excellent time to study and learn. Enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places.

