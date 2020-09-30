ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Delays and changes are likely to test your patience. You might handle the morning with more calmness and equanimity than is usual for you. Proceed cautiously with personal plans. The adventurer in you is awakened as the day draws to a close.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH A powerful new friendship or group affiliation is formed. One word of caution: You might attract a powerful new friend in the form of a ruthless and manipulative individual out for his or her own gain. Avoid power struggles.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Exciting, new work-related opportunities come your way. There is a possible mix of social life and work; you might be attending (remotely) an important business function. Dealings with co-workers should be relatively pleasant.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH A time of restlessness when energies might be scattered in many directions today. Don't make permanent decisions, although singles might meet someone with marital potential. Wait a few days before proceeding forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)