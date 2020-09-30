ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Delays and changes are likely to test your patience. You might handle the morning with more calmness and equanimity than is usual for you. Proceed cautiously with personal plans. The adventurer in you is awakened as the day draws to a close.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH A powerful new friendship or group affiliation is formed. One word of caution: You might attract a powerful new friend in the form of a ruthless and manipulative individual out for his or her own gain. Avoid power struggles.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Exciting, new work-related opportunities come your way. There is a possible mix of social life and work; you might be attending (remotely) an important business function. Dealings with co-workers should be relatively pleasant.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH A time of restlessness when energies might be scattered in many directions today. Don't make permanent decisions, although singles might meet someone with marital potential. Wait a few days before proceeding forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Partnerships (and you personally) seem on an uneven keel. Know that this is short-lived. Those of you involved in sports certainly have the edge. You will have to take the initiative today. Beware of possessiveness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You make a favorable impression. A new friendship could be found with a fiery, communicative person. He or she is likely to share a similar outlook on life; each of you could learn a lot from each other.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH If working, expect blocks and delays. Don't be surprised if co-workers seem out of sorts. Skip domestic or career decision-making; any decision made will be subject to change. Besides this, you will find you don't have all the facts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today brings increased responsibilities involving children — or romance with someone older. Commitments made could be lasting. There'll be no sitting on the sidelines. For the most part, you'll be able to charmingly navigate your way out of any difficulties.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today brings opportunities through important new social contacts, perhaps with those from another culture. Business might be combined with pleasure now. However, you might feel that some personal sacrifice is necessary to get ahead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today emphasizes a continuing need for cooperation with co-workers, who might be undergoing their own personal crises. Be careful of mixing romance with work, as jealousy could bring upset and disharmony.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Hold onto any extra money that comes your way. Don't be surprised if you find yourself feeling quite feisty today. But remember that impatience and argumentativeness will bring only discord.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Endeavors begun today could turn out to be long term and secure, as well as bringing future opportunities. You have the green light to follow up on ideas and discussions that have been put on the back burner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!