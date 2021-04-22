ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It could appear that you have overcommitted to professional and volunteer activities. The truth is that you love every minute of it. Take time to rest and smell the roses. Give family the attention they need.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Invite friends over for game night and salty snacks. Everyone is as competitive as you are, which makes for an exciting evening. Children test your patience, but if you listen, they have something to teach you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Family will support you if you want to make a change, whether it's small potatoes or major like a change of job or residence. Listen to their feedback even if they say things you do not want to hear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Do your part to beautify your surroundings. Buy fresh flowers, a houseplant or a wall hanging. Think about signing up for a course or certificate program. Review all your options and discover what is available to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Avoid impulse shopping and stress eating to release tension. Music has always been a calming influence. Turn up the volume and sing along to your favorite tunes. Join a choir or singing group in person or online.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Use your charisma to your advantage. Enlist friends to assist you on a project that you are passionate about. With the positive energy you exude, you should have no trouble bringing others around to your point of view.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Support a community organization that does good works. As much as it hurts, donate clothes you will probably not fit into again. Be happy that someone else will benefit from your loss.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Add someone you met at a gathering to your social circle. They might have a different point of view from your other friends but will add spice to the conversation. Attend a weekly meeting online or in person.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Your innovative ideas and reputation for getting along with others pays off now. But watch what you wish for. More responsibilities and hard work lie ahead. Stay on your toes and you'll do fine.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Problem-solving is the order of the day. Impress someone influential with your astute research skills and ability to arrive at a satisfying solution. Apply skills you learned in your formative years. They will come in handy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Step up your workout routine a notch. Don't push yourself beyond where your body wants to go. Knead the stress out with a massage, martial arts or yoga. Practice relaxation exercises you have utilized successfully.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Get closure on a past relationship. Send a letter or email expressing what you always wanted to say. No need for a dialogue. Just move on. Change the mood by spending time with someone you love.