ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It could appear that you have overcommitted to professional and volunteer activities. The truth is that you love every minute of it. Take time to rest and smell the roses. Give family the attention they need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Invite friends over for game night and salty snacks. Everyone is as competitive as you are, which makes for an exciting evening. Children test your patience, but if you listen, they have something to teach you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Family will support you if you want to make a change, whether it's small potatoes or major like a change of job or residence. Listen to their feedback even if they say things you do not want to hear.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Do your part to beautify your surroundings. Buy fresh flowers, a houseplant or a wall hanging. Think about signing up for a course or certificate program. Review all your options and discover what is available to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)