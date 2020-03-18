VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH You are called upon to judge a loved one's creative project. Remember that enthusiasm goes a long way, even more than constructive criticism. You meet someone new who intrigues you. Trust your heart over your head.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You think of someone from your past and still have regrets. Make sure to forgive yourself enough so you can move on. Work is plentiful today and you interact with new and interesting people. Splurge on a little item as a reward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH A sibling or old friend needs your help today. There's really nothing you can do but listen. You might post some information online that will go viral. Choose your content carefully. You receive a book as a present.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH An annoying bill gets sorted out by midday, and you feel free as a bird. You decide to celebrate with a family member, just the two of you. The more complex dimension of your personality opens up to new possibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)