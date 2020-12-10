ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Your best qualities shine today. Others will be less demanding. Listen to and learn from others. Suggestions which you resist at first can prove to be valuable in the end. A close companion has multiple projects in progress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Be sensitive to changes in your body, and all will be well. Address any questionable health habits and your vitality will improve. Learn the art of Pranayama, or healing yoga breathing, to further promote wellness and longevity. T

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Romantic interludes are a source of genuine delight. A new hobby or form of creative expression can become important to you. You will feel ambitious and compete enthusiastically to attain success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today favors home life. Honor the day with a gathering at your dwelling. Share memories of long cherished traditions linked to your heritage. True happiness in a really good relationship can be attained.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)