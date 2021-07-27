ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You are proactive, independent and always ready to defend yourself or others. Today, you have strong feelings about someone who needs help because they are suffering. If you can help, you will.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You feel sympathetic to a friend today, which is why you'll have a meaningful heart-to-heart talk with someone, especially a female acquaintance. This same sense of sympatico might resonate with a group, especially if it's a charitable group.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You're seen as being someone who is caring, empathetic and sympathetic to the needs of others. This is why someone might approach you today with their concerns on behalf of a third party or theirself. You also might use your influence with a boss to help someone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your imagination is heightened today, which is why it'll give you joy to see beautiful places — pristine parks, museums, elegant architecture and art galleries. You also might be concerned about the welfare of someone in another country.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Because you feel concerned for the welfare of others today, you might use your resources or the resources of someone else to help them. You might do fundraising. You will want to be generous.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You might attract someone today who is sensitive. Ironically, communications with others might be difficult because everything seems to be about feelings instead of words. It's hard to clarify what you want or to hear what others want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH A co-worker or someone you meet through your job might need to confide in you today. They want your understanding or your sympathy. Likewise, you might feel concern about a pet. Meanwhile, be aware thatTonight: Talk to someone younger.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You are in touch with your muse today, which is why this is a lovely day for those of you involved in the arts or any kind of creative project. In addition, many of you will feel sympathetic to children today and want to help them or reduce their suffering.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH A family conversation might be confusing today because the true meaning of things is not understood. Strong feelings blur what is happening. Or perhaps you will feel sympathetic to a family member.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Don't worry if you spend time daydreaming today or being lost in a world of fantasy, because we all need days like this. In fact, daydreaming can be refreshing on a temporary basis. Be careful not to misinterpret what others say, and vice versa. Strive to be clear.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Financial issues might be confusing today, which means you should think carefully before you spend a large amount of money. If shopping, you are more inclined to be an emotional shopper rather than a logical, practical shopper.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today your ruler Neptune is lined up with the Moon in your sign. (A double whammy.) You will be so sensitive to the feelings of those around you, you might be an "emotional sponge." Therefore, be careful who you hang out with today. Stick with positive people.