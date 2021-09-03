ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today at 11 a.m. Central, the Moon will enter Leo, which introduces a lovely shift for the weekend. Leo is the sign of romance, entertainment and sporting events. It's also the sign of children.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Your attention will shift to home and family today. Nevertheless, it will continue to be strong with children and fun, social outings. Expect a busy social weekend with family and fun.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH The Moon will shift into Leo today, increasing your desire to communicate to others. It also might prompt short trips and a faster pace filled with errands, appointments and more time spent with siblings, relatives and neighbors.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your focus is on financial matters today. If shopping or making financial decisions, check the Moon Alert. Because you want to redecorate and entertain at home, these could be areas where you will make some purchases, especially for a fun weekend.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH The Moon will move into your sign (11 a.m. Central), which will heighten your emotional energy. You might be enthusiastic about something. Your communication style is excellent today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH This is a powerful day because the Sun and Virgo are in your sign boosting your energy! Meanwhile, Mercury and Venus will promote financial deals and shopping. (Avoid these areas until 11 a.m. Central)
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Later today, you might have an important conversation with a female acquaintance. With Mercury in your sign along with Venus, you are keen to communicate to others and will do so successfully.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH After 11 a.m. Central today, the Moon will move to the top of your chart, which will call attention to you. Some people will be aware of personal details about your private life. You might want to know this in case you have to do some damage control.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You are the traveler of the zodiac, and as this day wears on, your desire to travel and get a change of scenery become stronger. Therefore, plan to do something different.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Your ability to relate to bosses, parents, the police and people in authority is excellent right now. It's good to know that after 11 a.m. Central you can focus on red-tape matters related to inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance issues. Very likely, things will go your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today the Moon will move opposite your sign where it will stay until late Sunday. This happens once every month, and when it occurs, it means you have to be cooperative and be ready to go more than halfway when dealing with others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Later this day, you might have to help someone or perform a service for them. Be ready to be a helpful resource to someone who needs it. You will feel a sense of reward to be able to help.