VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH This is a powerful day because the Sun and Virgo are in your sign boosting your energy! Meanwhile, Mercury and Venus will promote financial deals and shopping. (Avoid these areas until 11 a.m. Central)

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Later today, you might have an important conversation with a female acquaintance. With Mercury in your sign along with Venus, you are keen to communicate to others and will do so successfully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH After 11 a.m. Central today, the Moon will move to the top of your chart, which will call attention to you. Some people will be aware of personal details about your private life. You might want to know this in case you have to do some damage control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You are the traveler of the zodiac, and as this day wears on, your desire to travel and get a change of scenery become stronger. Therefore, plan to do something different.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)