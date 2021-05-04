SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH When we change the way we see things, the things we see change. Today is a fantastic example of this. Because you are in a happier frame of mind, suddenly everything looks better. Enjoy short trips and dealings with siblings, neighbors and relatives.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH It's a money day! Look for ways to boost your earnings, because this is possible. You might find a better-paying job. You might see ways to make money on the side. Dealings with distant or foreign interests are likely. Ka-ching!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH It doesn't get much better than this. Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with moneybags lucky Jupiter. ("We like!") You will enjoy the company of others, and you will get what you give in terms of kindness, assistance and generosity to others. Cool!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH You are a sensitive sign, and today your concerns for the welfare of others, especially those who are less fortunate, are genuine. This could lead to metaphysical or spiritual insights on your part. You will find it rewarding if you can Build a strong rapport with people who need your help.

