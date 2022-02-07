ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a good day for financial negotiations or to ask for a raise or see ways to boost your income. Nevertheless, something unexpected will surprise you. It might be a wonderful boon. (You might find money; you might lose money.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with both Jupiter and Venus, which makes you joyful and charming. It's a happy day for you! It's also an exciting day. You feel impulsive and tempted to act rashly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is a restless day; however, it's also a happy day. You might receive a gift or a favor from someone. Your partner might get a bonus or some good fortune that reflects indirectly on you. Bosses and authority figures approve of you today.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH This is a popular day! Enjoy the company of friends, plus clubs and organizations. It's a good day to think about your goals because your optimism will help you be ambitious and dream big. A friend might surprise you today or you will meet someone unusual.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Today you are high-viz. People admire you. They see you as affluent, successful and charming. Nevertheless, surprise news from a parent, a boss or someone in a position of authority might catch you off guard.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Travel plans are exciting for many of you today. Nevertheless, travel plans might change or be delayed, canceled or rescheduled. Some will be surprised at the opportunity to travel. Likewise, you might learn something new that is exciting and broadens your experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH A surprise might be related to bank accounts, shared wealth, shared property or money from the government today. Stay on top of things so you're in the know. Meanwhile, perhaps your surprise is an unexpected gift or an opportunity. Be alert. (The world needs more lerts.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH This is a charming day to deal with others because you feel warm and friendly. Someone new and unusual might come into your world. However, someone close to you also might surprise you by doing something you least expect. Or perhaps you are surprised by a new face.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Things at work or related to your job will go well today. Likewise, you feel strong and healthy. Something related to a pet might please but also surprise you. Stay on top of things, because it's good to know what's happening. Don't be caught off guard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH An unexpected invitation might delight you today. You also might experience a fun and different social occasion or outing. Meanwhile, parents: Take note that this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Be aware of where they are and what they're doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You will enjoy relaxing at home today. You might be involved with a friend or a group, or you might entertain someone. Count on the fact that something unusual will happen. A small appliance might break down or something could be suddenly damaged. Or you might receive a gift.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH This is a feel-good day! Because people are upbeat and optimistic, you will enjoy talking to neighbors, siblings and relatives. You might meet new faces or discover new places because something unexpected will occur. Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid an accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0