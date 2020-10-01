ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Your charm and sex appeal are at an all-time high. Purchase new clothes or otherwise add to your appearance. If today doesn't help fill your social calendar, nothing will. Be flexible with career endeavors.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Some old problems in your personal life might resurface. Look to today as a chance to finally resolve them. Just don't let others pressure you if you don't feel ready. Resolve to stay on top and keep the upper hand.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH A bright, talented friend can provide inspiration and happiness to you. You are versatile and creative in your work today, and motivated to make a list of goals and decide about political and community involvement.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Competitors can be a source of inspiration today. You will stay informed about new developments in your field of expertise. Career-related study or travel is worthwhile. Take time to release stress and overcome anxiety, though.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Spiritual growth assumes greater importance today. Old limitations dissolve. For those involved in educational programs of any kind the rewards are especially great. Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren are mutually enjoyable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH There are complications related to home and family situations. Gather information; make sure there is a meeting of the minds. You might find yourself working in a different place with new people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH A loved one can show vulnerability. Your support and understanding mean a great deal to one who cares for you. Be realistic about your expectations. A long-term partnership might have run its course.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Recognizing and controlling temptation is important now. Today can lead you into stressful activities and create a tendency to overindulge. It will be easy to binge on rich or exotic dishes. Focus on a healthy lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Although the urge to speculate or take a risk might be strong, today, caution should be exercised. You might wind up spending more than you've made. Children's wants and needs might seem to drain you financially as well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Loved ones are likely to be hot-headed and easily upset. Frustrations occur as domestic responsibilities, making a good impression at work, and partnership demands may clash. It's a time to use flexibility to bend a little in every direction.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You find your thoughts deepened and intensified as you dig for answers with vigorous new determination. Avoid mental struggles with others, stay out of unsafe neighborhoods, and use extra caution on the roads.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your creative pursuits will be taking entirely new turns, and some interesting ones at that. Today also brings fun and social opportunities on a grand scale. You can't help but impress others now.
