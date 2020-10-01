VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH There are complications related to home and family situations. Gather information; make sure there is a meeting of the minds. You might find yourself working in a different place with new people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH A loved one can show vulnerability. Your support and understanding mean a great deal to one who cares for you. Be realistic about your expectations. A long-term partnership might have run its course.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Recognizing and controlling temptation is important now. Today can lead you into stressful activities and create a tendency to overindulge. It will be easy to binge on rich or exotic dishes. Focus on a healthy lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Although the urge to speculate or take a risk might be strong, today, caution should be exercised. You might wind up spending more than you've made. Children's wants and needs might seem to drain you financially as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)