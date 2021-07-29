ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today your confidence knows no bounds. That's why this is a powerful day for those who are in sports. You will be dynamic, aggressive and competitive! This high energy also will show in your interactions if socializing or partying with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Do your best to keep the peace with conflicts at home or with family members. Unfortunately, this increased activity and chaos are inevitable, which means you have to work with it as best you can. Use this strong energy to look for solutions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You are confident today when talking to others and interacting with everyone. In fact, you are so optimistic and dynamic, you're coming on like gangbusters! This high energy might also be demonstrated in your physical movements, walking, jogging, biking and driving.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You're enthusiastic about your finances today. Perhaps you have a moneymaking idea. Whatever the case, you believe in what you're doing, and you're going to go after it 100%. Some of you will apply this same determination to buying something.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)