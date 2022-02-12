ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Something pleasing but unexpected might surprise you at home today. It could relate to a female family member. Or it might be a sudden gathering at your home. Perhaps someone will suggest future travel plans. Could be anything.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today you will meet new faces, see new places and be full of new ideas! Your mental energy is high and you're thinking outside the box. Furthermore, you're attracted to groups and people from other cultures. You want "different."

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today you have moneymaking ideas or new ways to use something you already own. Meanwhile, something unexpected could impact your wealth and assets, so keep your eyes open. You might find money; you might lose money.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH This is an exciting day because the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. In addition to this, the Moon is dancing with wacky Uranus and lucky Jupiter. This means you will be popular today. You should also expect sudden changes — something innovative or new.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH This is a restless day for you. Nevertheless, you feel positive and upbeat. However, you rightly sense that something unexpected might happen -- perhaps behind the scenes — and you're wondering what it will be. People in authority might have their eye on you. (Yes, the boss!)

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH A friend will surprise you today, hopefully in a wonderful way. They might pick up the tab for lunch, or they might be generous to you in some way. Possibly, the position is reversed and you are generous to a friend or even a group. There's a lot of impulsive largesse happening today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You might suddenly impress your boss or someone in a position of authority today. (Feels good.) Admittedly, some kind of surprising event might call attention to you in a way that you don't want. (Gulp.) But more likely, you will shine in the eyes of others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Unexpected travel plans might excite you today. You might travel somewhere at the drop of a hat. (Admittedly, travel plans can change or be rescheduled.) This is an exciting day for opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Be ready to act quickly if something occurs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Unexpected gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. You might use this influence to make headway when dealing with a bank or a lending institution. For example, you might get a loan or a mortgage. Whatever happens, you will benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH You will enjoy schmoozing with partners, close friends and members of the general public today, because unexpected things will be a perk. You might meet someone unusual who is entertaining. Someone you know might give you a gift. Things are looking good!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Unexpected work-related travel might occur today. You might be surprised to hear from other countries or different cultures. This is an excellent day for a spontaneous encounter related to your job, your health or even your pet. People will be friendly and keen for all options.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH This is a fabulous day to socialize. Accept all invitations. Have a long lunch. Enjoy friends in person or online. Sports events and playful times with children will also please you. Something unexpected might catch you off guard, perhaps a flirtation.

