ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Inspirational ideas about your career path set you apart from the crowd at work. Do not be upset, though, if others have trouble truly understanding you. Be very honest. Ask questions and do research to resolve confusion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH There may be some tensions to resolve with a close associate. If you overcome your famous stubbornness, a satisfactory compromise develops. Discuss financial partnerships. Often you will manage the finances when involved in a close relationship.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH The focus is on your health today. Remember that stress can play a role in how you feel. Diet is a factor too. Construct a ritual for self-healing. Be patient with yourself about reaching fitness goals now.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Relationships with children assume a new dimension, and you will express true love in new ways. Welcome a change of heart today. There will be less competition, less of a need to feel vindicated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)