ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Inspirational ideas about your career path set you apart from the crowd at work. Do not be upset, though, if others have trouble truly understanding you. Be very honest. Ask questions and do research to resolve confusion.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH There may be some tensions to resolve with a close associate. If you overcome your famous stubbornness, a satisfactory compromise develops. Discuss financial partnerships. Often you will manage the finances when involved in a close relationship.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH The focus is on your health today. Remember that stress can play a role in how you feel. Diet is a factor too. Construct a ritual for self-healing. Be patient with yourself about reaching fitness goals now.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Relationships with children assume a new dimension, and you will express true love in new ways. Welcome a change of heart today. There will be less competition, less of a need to feel vindicated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Today there is a focus on your domestic environment. You talk more with family members and acquire a better understanding of their growth and needs. Be receptive to changing home and family dynamics.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH A sibling or neighbor could grow closer. You're easily distracted today, but ignore crosscurrents and interference, and focus on your true heart's desire. A problem that has been brewing is aired openly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH With the Scales of Justice as your emblem, you are very ethical in business practices. Avoid arguments or excessive stress connected to money today. Rise to other new challenges. You are the center of attention now.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Your great passions for everything from love to work to social concerns will be expressed dramatically. Your capacity for effective action can astound and amaze others. Today is about the proper use of this power.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Seclusion can help you heal and get centered today. Your sense of aloneness will not be negative. Appreciate the advantages of privacy and cherish the quiet times.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Your social circle and leisure pursuits are undergoing a catharsis, but the result is positive, bringing new loves and friendships. Renew professional contacts and update old applications. A second opinion helps solve any problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH A second or third attempt at reaching any goal is likely to work out. Be persistent. Try not to veer away from long-range goals now. You develop a deeper understanding of ongoing conditions within organizations.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Daydreams are vivid. Faraway places and foreign people turn your thoughts away from the familiar. You might explore new philosophies or be profoundly affected by spiritual awakenings. Communication is delicate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!