VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH You will have new insights into friendships and will see how the people you're attached to are growing and changing. You will get in touch with personal goals and wishes, deciding on which priorities are important.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You can turn a tense situation into a chance to shine and strengthen your position if you study it carefully. Everyone seems to be noticing you. Make the most of this by projecting a polished, dignified image in different situations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH The pace quickens. You get some new opportunities and lucky breaks today through friends, possibly through a foreign-born friend. You'll be confident and courageous about exploring new ideas as well as new surroundings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today tempts you to overindulge. Try not to stray too far from your diet or budget. Complete errands or really important work before relaxing. It's easy to procrastinate a bit. That's fine if you don't go to extremes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)