VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You must protect your health, which includes your mental health and emotional wellbeing. Step back from those who are depressing you or are perhaps psychologically draining. You help others so much, and today you must think of yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)

HHHHH Your energy level will be high and a new sense of optimism develops. A second chance occurs with a lost love or an old job. However, do not be surprised if the old patterns repeat. Correct them. You have changed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Spend the day with children if you can. Today is also excellent for decorating, renovating and home repair projects - even looking into a change of residence. You will especially cherish the idea of your perfect home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Trust your instincts about a new neighbor. Work to communicate with a brother or sister. Nuances and subtleties abound. Your thoughts are a bit scattered today. Welcome a relative into your household by generating a sense of a safe haven.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)