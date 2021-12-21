ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH For the next four weeks, you'll dazzle people, especially bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Without doing anything special, you'll earn others' admiration. Make the most of this. Demand the advantage!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your desire to explore new realms will be strong in the next four weeks. Therefore, grab every chance that comes your way to expand your horizons. Take a course. Take a trip. Enjoy meeting people from other lands, different cultures.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You'll be more intense about everything in the next four weeks. This will be particularly obvious in intimate relationships, because passions will be running high. You also will have strong opinions about shared property.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH For the next four weeks, the Sun is opposite your sign. It's the only time all year this occurs, and it makes you a bit lethargic. You'll need more rest and more sleep. You'll also focus more intensely on partners and close friends.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You're gung-ho to get better organized. In the next four weeks, you want to turn over a new leaf! You'll work hard and work smart for what you want to achieve. You want to make all your actions count.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Lucky you! The next four weeks will be more playful, more lighthearted and more romantic than usual. Accept invitations to party. Slip away on a vacation if you can. Enjoy social outings, the arts, the theater and playful activities with kids.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Home and family will be your primary focus over the next four weeks. Some will be more involved than usual with a parent. You'll also be happy to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. "Will someone peel me another grape?" Tonight: Talk to a friend.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because suddenly you're busy! You have places to go, people to see and things to do! Short trips, errands, appointments plus increased reading, writing and studying will keep you busy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You shift to money matters in the next four weeks, focusing on your salary, cash flow, income or possibly your assets and possessions. Take stock and figure out what you owe and what you own. You'll also think about your basic values in life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Once a year, the Sun is in your sign for four weeks, and that day has arrived! You'll be pumped and energetic in this interlude. Things will tend to go your way, and you'll attract favorable opportunities and people to you. "Yay me!"
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You're entering a low-key window of time for the next four weeks because you're "waiting" for your birthday month. Use this time to make goals and think about what you want for yourself and your new personal year ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You'll be more popular in the next four weeks because suddenly, everyone wants to see your face. Please note: Interactions with friends as well as members of groups will benefit you. In fact, they'll likely be mutually beneficial.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo.