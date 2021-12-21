HHHHH You're gung-ho to get better organized. In the next four weeks, you want to turn over a new leaf! You'll work hard and work smart for what you want to achieve. You want to make all your actions count.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Lucky you! The next four weeks will be more playful, more lighthearted and more romantic than usual. Accept invitations to party. Slip away on a vacation if you can. Enjoy social outings, the arts, the theater and playful activities with kids.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Home and family will be your primary focus over the next four weeks. Some will be more involved than usual with a parent. You'll also be happy to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. "Will someone peel me another grape?" Tonight: Talk to a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because suddenly you're busy! You have places to go, people to see and things to do! Short trips, errands, appointments plus increased reading, writing and studying will keep you busy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)