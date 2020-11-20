ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today finds you accomplishing much in record time — so you can get to your weekend — and supports a nostalgic mood. Accept invitations from friends or plan a virtual get-together. An admirer gives you a positive recommendation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today gives you vacillation, and a chance to prioritize. Your heart tells you to focus on home and family, but another part of you wants to advance at work. Make time for both. Balance is the key to success now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today indicates a special link to the long-ago and faraway. Your antiques and scrapbooks most probably have messages. A recollection by a grandparent shared with a grandchild can play a part in a spiritual awakening, especially tonight.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Do background research and check claims that others make today. Better safe than sorry. There's a sense of fate in the air. Adapt to circumstances. Keep your perspective if love and emotional issues grow complex. Valuable insights come from close associates.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)