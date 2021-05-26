HHH Parents must be patient with their kids today; likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other because of the energy of today's Full Moon. Some kind of situation might come to a head, which makes you think you have to choose. But maybe you don't.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today you feel caught between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or public reputation. Because of today's Full Moon, you can't ignore your reputation, especially because things from the past are back in the picture.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Be mindful and pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for you. Primarily, accidents are caused by distraction. Stay focused and alert, and you'll be fine. (These accidents could be physical or verbal.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Some kind of financial issue might peak today because of the energy of today's Full Moon. This is why disputes about earnings, possessions or shared responsibilities are likely. Be clear about your expectations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)