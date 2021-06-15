ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a creative, playful, fun-loving day! However, most of this day is a Moon Alert; therefore, restrict your spending to food and gas. Write down your clever, original ideas. Enjoy socializing, sports and fun times with kids.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You might want to cocoon at home today and have a let-your-hair-down conversation with a relative. This might be a good idea. However, note the Moon Alert and agree to nothing. Don't volunteer for anything or agree to anything important.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today you're excited about ideas, which means you might agree to something or make a big decision. Not good! Check Moon Alert times. Don't agree to anything important today. Don't shop. (Except for food.) However, it's a creative day!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today there is a Moon Alert for most of the day in one of your Money Houses, which means don't spend money on anything other than food or gas. Do not make important decisions, especially financial ones.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)