ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH This is a creative, playful, fun-loving day! However, most of this day is a Moon Alert; therefore, restrict your spending to food and gas. Write down your clever, original ideas. Enjoy socializing, sports and fun times with kids.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You might want to cocoon at home today and have a let-your-hair-down conversation with a relative. This might be a good idea. However, note the Moon Alert and agree to nothing. Don't volunteer for anything or agree to anything important.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today you're excited about ideas, which means you might agree to something or make a big decision. Not good! Check Moon Alert times. Don't agree to anything important today. Don't shop. (Except for food.) However, it's a creative day!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today there is a Moon Alert for most of the day in one of your Money Houses, which means don't spend money on anything other than food or gas. Do not make important decisions, especially financial ones.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH For most of this day, the Moon is in your sign; however, it is a Moon Alert. This means you might feel indecisive. However, you will also be creative because your mind is free to think outside the box and come up with original concepts and ideas.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today, you might have a vague feeling that things are getting away from you. You can't put your finger on it, but everything is fuzzy. That's because most of this day is a Moon Alert. Be smart and restrict spending to food and gas. Forewarned is forearmed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Today you might have a confidential heart-to-heart talk with someone, probably a friend or a member of a group. This discussion might relate to creative, artistic stuff. Great! Kick around ideas and build on them; however, wait until tomorrow to act.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH This is a tricky day because you are high-viz, which means people notice you more than usual. Nevertheless, because most of this day is a Moon Alert, you might feel indecisive or unsure about something, which is OK. Do not act today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH This is a creative day if you are working on anything requiring imagination. However, it's a poor day for important legal decisions or important decisions related to medicine. Explore ideas but wait until tomorrow to act on them. Ditto for making travel plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today a Moon Alert is taking place in one of your Money Houses, which means this is an especially poor day to make important decisions about loans, mortgages, banking matters, shared property, inheritances or insurance issues.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is not a big deal; it simply requires courtesy, patience and accommodation. Don't volunteer for anything. Wait until tomorrow.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You have a strong focus on home, plus this is also a creative, fun-loving time for you. Enjoy socializing and playful activities with kids. Know that your efficiency at work will suffer today because of the Moon Alert, which is fuzzy and prone to shortages.