ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Your focus is now shifting to home and family, which means some of you will be more involved with a parent. You will want to entertain at home and make your digs look more attractive. Help a family member, if possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH The pace of your days is accelerating! You stay busy with short trips, errands, tasks and meetings, plus increased time spent with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Expect to continue reading, writing and studying more.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH In the next month, you're focused on money, cash flow and possessions. Not only will you try to boost your earnings, but many of you will spend money on beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You feel sympathetic toward others today. (This includes children as well as people who are less fortunate in faraway lands.) You want to help someone, and if you find a way to do so, you will. Even helping one person is a wonderful thing, and not to be dismissed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)