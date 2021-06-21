ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Your focus is now shifting to home and family, which means some of you will be more involved with a parent. You will want to entertain at home and make your digs look more attractive. Help a family member, if possible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH The pace of your days is accelerating! You stay busy with short trips, errands, tasks and meetings, plus increased time spent with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Expect to continue reading, writing and studying more.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH In the next month, you're focused on money, cash flow and possessions. Not only will you try to boost your earnings, but many of you will spend money on beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You feel sympathetic toward others today. (This includes children as well as people who are less fortunate in faraway lands.) You want to help someone, and if you find a way to do so, you will. Even helping one person is a wonderful thing, and not to be dismissed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You are energized with fiery Mars in your sign. Nevertheless, for the next month, the Sun is hiding in your chart, which means you will be happy to take a back seat position. Some of you will be involved with a secret love affair.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Have you noticed that you are more popular with others? Expect to spend more time with creative, artistic types. Actually, you will be so popular with others that a friend might become a lover.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH The Sun is still at the top of your chart, the only time all year this occurs! This means you are cast in a flattering spotlight, which makes everyone admire you, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Make the most of this and push your agenda forward!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You will get along with everyone today because the Moon is in your sign dancing nicely with Venus and Neptune. Meanwhile, you have an increasing desire to travel, find adventure and a chance to learn something new and exciting!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Gifts might come to you today. Meanwhile, remember the month ahead is the perfect opportunity to wrap up loose details with inheritances, estates, taxes and debt, as well as anything to do with shared property. Timing is everything!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Relations with those who are close are warm and supportive today. In fact, in the next month, you have a chance to improve partnerships and close friendships because you will have more objectivity and a better ability to see your role in dealing with others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A work-related romance might begin today. Meanwhile, continue to do whatever you can to get better organized in the next few weeks, because this will please you. You want to be efficient, productive and on top of your game! Many of you will be more involved with a pet.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH It's a romantic day! This is a fortunate time for you, because in the next month, you will have many opportunities to party, vacation, schmooze, enjoy sports events and delight in the company of children. Fun and pleasure will be your motto. Lucky you!