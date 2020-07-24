VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

H Assertive individuals bring inspiration and suggestions today. The words and actions of others push your buttons. Get all sides of the story before acting if controversy arises. A legal or ethical dilemma might need your attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Dreams reflect past life recollections and provide insights concerning your path. Be aware of how repeating habits and patterns affect your life's path for good or ill. Examine the past if you want to know the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH An excellent cycle for networking today. Community activities, politics and new friendships link to long-term goals. A perspective on how you affect associates, what you can and can't do with them, is a focus.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today ushers in progressive conditions regarding your career. Changes can be sudden and unexpected. Look toward the future, not back at the past, then all will be well. Any volatile situations with in-laws should settle down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)