ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Nervous energy abounds. Take time to release stress. Temperature extremes impact your health. Focus on ways to beat the heat. Chronic health situations can take a turn for the better, or promising new treatments can surface today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH It is easy to reveal your deepest feelings; you'll wear your heart on your sleeve today. Prepare for a time of excitement and intensity in love. Relationships with young people are uplifting. A fairy tale character provides inspiration.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Discussions revolve around home improvements and decisions about your residence. Prepare a house blessing by smudging with sage. Visitors suggest interesting ideas and offer insights during casual conversation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Anticipate intriguing conversations and messages today. Several short journeys are likely. It's a great time to catch up on current events. Much is taking place in the world around you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH A relationship turns better. Clarify financial situations; be wary of advice if something doesn't ring true. A contact connected to an old job acquired in years past might become a financial blessing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
H Assertive individuals bring inspiration and suggestions today. The words and actions of others push your buttons. Get all sides of the story before acting if controversy arises. A legal or ethical dilemma might need your attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Dreams reflect past life recollections and provide insights concerning your path. Be aware of how repeating habits and patterns affect your life's path for good or ill. Examine the past if you want to know the future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH An excellent cycle for networking today. Community activities, politics and new friendships link to long-term goals. A perspective on how you affect associates, what you can and can't do with them, is a focus.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today ushers in progressive conditions regarding your career. Changes can be sudden and unexpected. Look toward the future, not back at the past, then all will be well. Any volatile situations with in-laws should settle down.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH You're experiencing a growth spurt. An underlying sense of being jolted from your comfort zone prevails. Rise to the occasion. Your horizons are widening. You might sense a completion or release of a project or relationship you've outgrown.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A dreamy but scattered mood today. Organize your surroundings with a feng shui session. Donate items you haven't been using to a worthy cause, and you will experience good karma in return. Decluttering and clearing out old closets frees you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today finds a close partner overcoming an obstacle and preparing to move forward. Your support and encouragement will be appreciated and will inspire a commitment. Problems and arguments are resolved.
