× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Keep track of your dreams. Ideas are vivid at work. You can tap deeply into the collective unconscious for inspiration. Universal knowledge and eternal truths are themes for the day. You have compassion for those down on their luck.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Focus on your direction and motivation. Flow with the current and accept what comes your way. Where are you going and why? The spotlight at work is on cooperation. Show your appreciation to others. A partner is highlighted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You communicate your feelings well to co-workers, who are sympathetic. You are looking for a raise or advancement. You know you deserve it. Your life is more public now, so avoid emotional displays. You attract the attention of higher-ups.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH New opportunities arise related to higher education or travel. You yearn for a new experience. You also might gain an opportunity related to a publishing project. You can create a positive change through your ideas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)