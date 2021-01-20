ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today should be especially happy and upbeat. You tend to act spontaneously, and business and pleasure combine gracefully. Pathways open to make life more comfortable and beautiful in many ways. Relationships stabilize.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You're more introspective than usual today. A dream brings insight. There is a strong focus on enhancing your public image and good name. Keep the importance of credibility in mind, and all will be well.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH New and novel ideas as well as some intriguing and bright acquaintances play role today. Travel and adventure will beckon. Your vitality and enthusiasm will be high. A controversial issue can be successfully addressed.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Expect some changes in your finances. Avoid risks. Seek bargains. If those around you are in need, offer advice and encouragement instead of financial resources. Make a game plan for your future work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Problem solving and exchanging information are favored today. Meetings can be exceptionally productive. Attachments and relationships are in a state of transformation. Unexpected events are pending, perhaps an upcoming job change. Strong influences affect your sector of foreign places.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH New long-term financial strategies are worth considering. A settlement could go your way. You'll feel pensive and ready for something fresh and novel. The ideas of others offer a shift in perspective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH A partner is unpredictable. Do not worry. Others voice positive thoughts and plans that impact you. Cooperate and examine opposing viewpoints. It's a good day for building relationships with friends and for expressing creative ideas.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Old patterns are breaking. You might experience a sense of reinventing yourself. Dispel confusion with stronger light to work under. Getting organized is important as your daily agenda is busy. Others are more responsive to what you say.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Passions are strong today. You may feel the need to right a wrong or to confront a problem. The past foreshadows the pattern of present events. Cultivate a creative outlet to focus your energy in a productive way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today evokes sentiment and memories. This can involve contact with someone you knew long ago. A real estate transaction, home repair or decorating project needs your attention. Family members share their thoughts regarding the future. Listen closely to them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Some restlessness today. Double-check facts and instructions. Verify plans. There's a rushed quality prevailing. Much is happening simultaneously, yet you thrive on the fast pace.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You have opportunities to add to your income. Hone your salable job skills or learn a new trade to enhance your financial prospects. Shop for an item you've longed for. It will make you feel better.