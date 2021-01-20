VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH New long-term financial strategies are worth considering. A settlement could go your way. You'll feel pensive and ready for something fresh and novel. The ideas of others offer a shift in perspective.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH A partner is unpredictable. Do not worry. Others voice positive thoughts and plans that impact you. Cooperate and examine opposing viewpoints. It's a good day for building relationships with friends and for expressing creative ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Old patterns are breaking. You might experience a sense of reinventing yourself. Dispel confusion with stronger light to work under. Getting organized is important as your daily agenda is busy. Others are more responsive to what you say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Passions are strong today. You may feel the need to right a wrong or to confront a problem. The past foreshadows the pattern of present events. Cultivate a creative outlet to focus your energy in a productive way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)