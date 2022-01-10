ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You make a fabulous impression on others, especially bosses and parents. Nevertheless, be clear about their expectations of you. And be clear that they understand what you want. Having said that, this is a kind of day when people are easygoing and willing to cut others some slack.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today unusual studies, especially related to spiritual matters, might intrigue you. You also might be attracted to teachers or guru-like figures from other traditions or foreign lands. Hidden knowledge and esoteric subjects will fascinate you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Because you feel sympathetic toward others today, especially those who are less fortunate, you will try to help someone if you can. This is a wise choice, because, after all, what goes around comes around. Ultimately, you're helping yourself. (Now, that's a win-win.)
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Relations with friends, spouses and partners will be warm and idealistic today. You might admire this other person and, very likely, they will admire you. It's curious how we can wear our "critical" glasses or our rosy, admiring glasses. It's that simple.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH If you are dealing with health issues today, be careful. You might be misdiagnosed because things might not be quite as they appear. Meanwhile, you might have counselling advice for a co-worker because you are certainly willing to listen with genuine sympathy to someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today you feel sympathetic and caring about children and young people. You will go out of your way to help children in need. Personally, romantic relationships will be over-the-top and idealized -- the stuff of movies. (Probably Nicolas Cage is in it.)
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Today, not only do you want to make where you live look more attractive and perhaps entertain someone, you also want to help a family member who needs your help. Remember: True generosity is giving what is needed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH You might spend time daydreaming today or being lost in a fantasy world. However, on a more practical note, if you can help someone you encounter in your daily world, you will. You know only too well how a little kindness can go a long way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Be very clear when negotiating financial matters today, because things could get fuzzy. In part, you might interpret things the way you want them to be instead of how they actually are. Caution against being extravagant and spending too much on luxurious items.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today you feel warmhearted and generous to others. You see through what is superficial and phony, and you see the real person behind their mask. This is why you feel sympathetic to someone and will help them if you can.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You will enjoy time by yourself today because solitude feels like a luxury. You might spend time daydreaming. You also might give some real thought and energy to others who are suffering. You are very aware of what is going on in the world.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today you might idealize a friend or be inclined to put them on a pedestal. Or possibly, someone will do this to you. Either way, it's not a solid basis for a friendship. However, it's good to admire your friends. It's also good to be able to help them when they need your help. .
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST (midnight to 7 a.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.