HHH Be very clear when negotiating financial matters today, because things could get fuzzy. In part, you might interpret things the way you want them to be instead of how they actually are. Caution against being extravagant and spending too much on luxurious items.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Today you feel warmhearted and generous to others. You see through what is superficial and phony, and you see the real person behind their mask. This is why you feel sympathetic to someone and will help them if you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH You will enjoy time by yourself today because solitude feels like a luxury. You might spend time daydreaming. You also might give some real thought and energy to others who are suffering. You are very aware of what is going on in the world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Today you might idealize a friend or be inclined to put them on a pedestal. Or possibly, someone will do this to you. Either way, it's not a solid basis for a friendship. However, it's good to admire your friends. It's also good to be able to help them when they need your help. .

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST (midnight to 7 a.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

