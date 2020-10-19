ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH An associate plans a surprise journey. It's a good day to make decisions. Your mind will be especially sharp and clear, motivating you to initiate a variety of projects that add dimension to your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today finds someone talking about new financial endeavors. This may impact your personal security. "Creatures of habit" is a term befitting those closest to you. Allow them to learn from the past and prepare to move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH A new commitment — business or personal — is formed. Be observant. For better or worse, someone is not exactly as they first seem. You'll be guided by heightened intuition. Devote time to projecting your best image at work.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today your body will communicate which adjustments in lifestyle are needed to enhance strength. There is much you would like to learn and understand. Curb tendencies to overeat or indulge in foods that are too rich or spicy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)