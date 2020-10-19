ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH An associate plans a surprise journey. It's a good day to make decisions. Your mind will be especially sharp and clear, motivating you to initiate a variety of projects that add dimension to your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today finds someone talking about new financial endeavors. This may impact your personal security. "Creatures of habit" is a term befitting those closest to you. Allow them to learn from the past and prepare to move forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A new commitment — business or personal — is formed. Be observant. For better or worse, someone is not exactly as they first seem. You'll be guided by heightened intuition. Devote time to projecting your best image at work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today your body will communicate which adjustments in lifestyle are needed to enhance strength. There is much you would like to learn and understand. Curb tendencies to overeat or indulge in foods that are too rich or spicy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
There has been great evolution coupled with life-changing experiences as you've followed the quest for the perfect romance. Now opportunities for a lasting love with potential for growth abound.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today creates a stir in your family and home sector. It's a good time to do some space clearing, repainting or house cleaning. Focus on problem-solving rather than expressing anger. Pursue new projects and avocations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Journeys related to work or education can be rewarding, and today brings a solution to transportation dilemmas. A bond with a neighbor or sibling strengthens. Your happy thoughts act as a magnet to draw support from others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Serious Saturn creates a reality check today. Live within your means; be patient if you long for items that are costly. Be flexible and receptive to changes. It's a good day to restructure financial strategies.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You're a cheerful seeker of enlightenment and experience. Keep competition upbeat and good-humored today. Counteract the intensity of others with a little levity. A new connection and bright plans for the future exhilarate you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You will cherish privacy today. Revel in your solitude and begin a journal. Answers brought by self-reflection and dreams are preferable to the guidance offered by others. This process brings a new sense of identity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today favors intense activity within groups and organizations. Your social and romantic prospects will blossom. Ambitious people become worthwhile models. It is a perfect time to pursue your creative work.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Career matters reach important turning points. Explore options; look within to discover what direction you truly want to take. Wait if you are considering a job change. It's just not the time now.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!