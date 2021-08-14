ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today you have strong opinions about shared property or something regarding assets your partner or someone else owns. Consequently, you might be at odds with someone more experienced. Nevertheless, your high energy will make you feisty!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Today the Moon is opposite your sign at odds with stern Saturn, which can make conversations with authority figures challenging. Someone you know will be full of energy and demand to be taken seriously or to be recognized.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You might have difficulty at work dealing with someone, especially someone more experienced. You might encounter this person in connection with your health or something to do with a pet. Be patient, because this encounter is brief.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Children might be an increased responsibility today. You also might encounter rules and regulations affecting your plans with sports or social occasions. Nevertheless, you have lots of energy to socialize and have fun today!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Family conversations will be lively today because you have strong opinions about what you want. Nevertheless, someone more experienced might counter you or try to block your efforts. Find a way to make everyone happy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today fiery Mars is in your sign dancing with the Moon, which excites you and energizes all of your conversations with others. You have something to say! You want to be heard! You might encounter opposition from someone older at work or connected with your health.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You might encounter some difficulties with financial matters today. Credit cards might be rejected. Officials might block something that you want to do. Nevertheless, you are firm and confident today about trying to correct any glitches to your financial situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with Saturn but energized by Mars. Therefore, dealing with a parent or an older family member might be challenging. Nevertheless, you feel confident and full of positive energy to go after what you want. Nothing will hold you back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You might choose to play things low-key today and work alone or behind the scenes because it feels better. Possibly, someone more experienced will impede your plans or block you in some way. They might even criticize you or make you feel diminished. This is temporary.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might encounter difficulty with a friend today or a member of a group. In fact, for a few of you, a friendship might end. Nevertheless, your high energy and positive state of mind will carry the day and will even promote your relations with others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH It will be apparent to others that someone is blocking your aims and desires today. Whatever or whomever blocks you might be an authority figure who cites rules and regulations. Or it could be a parent or some kind of a situation that doesn't favor you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might encounter challenges or difficulties to travel plans or something regarding studies today. An authority figure might thwart your efforts. This will not hold you back because you are determined and you have strong energy!