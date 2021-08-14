VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today fiery Mars is in your sign dancing with the Moon, which excites you and energizes all of your conversations with others. You have something to say! You want to be heard! You might encounter opposition from someone older at work or connected with your health.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You might encounter some difficulties with financial matters today. Credit cards might be rejected. Officials might block something that you want to do. Nevertheless, you are firm and confident today about trying to correct any glitches to your financial situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with Saturn but energized by Mars. Therefore, dealing with a parent or an older family member might be challenging. Nevertheless, you feel confident and full of positive energy to go after what you want. Nothing will hold you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You might choose to play things low-key today and work alone or behind the scenes because it feels better. Possibly, someone more experienced will impede your plans or block you in some way. They might even criticize you or make you feel diminished. This is temporary.