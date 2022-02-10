ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you're in a practical frame of mind, especially about making plans. You will ponder opportunities and think about your long-term goals. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced if you have the chance, because they might help you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today you're serious about finances. (Why is there so much month left at the end of the money?) You might see ways to budget and save money. Certainly, you'll be conservative in financial dealings. If shopping, you will buy long-lasting, practical items.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with Saturn, which gives you a sober and realistic view of life. You will put up with discomfort to achieve your aims. You might seek out someone older or wiser whose experience you respect because you want common-sense answers.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH This is an excellent day to do research, because you're in a practical frame of mind and you won't overlook details. Furthermore, you have the endurance to follow through and find what you're looking for. Expect results!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Today someone older, wiser or more experienced might play an important role in your life. They might give you good advice. Or, possibly, you are the wise sage giving others advice. Either way, this is a good day to think about practical, long-term goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Discussions with bosses, parents, VIPs and the police will be realistic, practical and down to earth today. People want solutions, especially fast, doable solutions. You're ready to face whatever adversities stand in your way. Courage!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH This is a good day to study, because you have the energy and mental mindset to focus on what you need to read. It's also a good day to finish important papers, manuscripts or that screenplay you've been working on. A teacher or guru figure might help you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH This is the perfect day to focus on paperwork and red-tape details you have been avoiding. Tidy up and organize matters related to taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. Figure out your bills. What do you owe and what do you own? Information is power.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Discussions with partners and close friends will be sober today. This is because you are less inclined to reveal your emotions or talk about your feelings. In fact, you will prefer to be by yourself to think about things and evaluate what's going on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH This is a productive day because you're in the right frame of mind to work. You won't mind a bit of discomfort as long as you achieve your goals. That's why you're ready to roll up your sleeves and dig in. You also might do something to improve your health or tackle pet-related duties.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Parents might have a serious discussion about the education and welfare of their kids today because this is a good day to make plans for the future. Consider financial limitations or opportunities. Others will use today to practice artistic skills or sports techniques.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Family discussions will be sober but practical today because people want to get things done. You're looking for practical solutions, especially to home repairs or how to solidify your home base. An

