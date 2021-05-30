HHH Today you might take a look at your life and the world around you and see it without judging or condemning. Because of this, you might want to become involved with a spiritual group.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH It will please you to help a friend or a group today. It makes you feel uplifted if you can lend a hand to a charitable organization because you feel you are doing something worthwhile.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You will question your ambition today. You will wonder what is truly worth working for. Instead of always working to get ahead, you realize there are more rewarding goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You want to stop chasing in all directions for thrills and adventure. You want to use your energy to make a difference, especially to help those who are suffering in foreign countries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today you have no wish to dispute inheritances or how to share something. Instead, you realize that the person who wants the least is the one who is most content.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)