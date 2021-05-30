HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 30, 2021: You have lots of energy and wit! You're bursting with life. You are friendly, enthusiastic and have a great sense of humor. You are multitalented, and you multitask. In this new year ahead, you will be more concerned with property, money and even your body, because you want to build structure in your life, both inner and outer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You want to take it easy at home today. However, you also want to help a family member in any way that you can because it's important. And you will.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today, instead of trying to convince someone about your ideas, you want to hear what they have to say. This is because you would rather get along.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Whereas recently you have been ambitious to work for money (and spend it), today you feel differently. You are more content. You might share your wealth with someone in need because you feel sympathetic.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today your principal goal will be to help others rather than yourself. This will give you a feeling of satisfaction and personal reward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Today you might take a look at your life and the world around you and see it without judging or condemning. Because of this, you might want to become involved with a spiritual group.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH It will please you to help a friend or a group today. It makes you feel uplifted if you can lend a hand to a charitable organization because you feel you are doing something worthwhile.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You will question your ambition today. You will wonder what is truly worth working for. Instead of always working to get ahead, you realize there are more rewarding goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You want to stop chasing in all directions for thrills and adventure. You want to use your energy to make a difference, especially to help those who are suffering in foreign countries.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today you have no wish to dispute inheritances or how to share something. Instead, you realize that the person who wants the least is the one who is most content.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today you want to make your peace with those who are closest to you. You see that whatever differences you have are nothing in the bigger scheme of things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You're happy with today's energy because you are a person who always wants to make the world a better place. Therefore, you will work efficiently, either individually or with a group, to use your networking skills.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH The plight of children, either close to home or far away, is something that you are aware of today. If you can do fundraising or call attention to this problem, you will. You see that what is done to help one is done to help all.