VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH All your exchanges with others, even the most casual, will seem to be profound and meaningful today. Nevertheless, this is a lesson for you so that you can realize how important your interactions with others really are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You might see a new way to earn money or to make money on the side today. You might see something beautiful you really want to buy, to the point of feeling obsessed about it. Well, you do love beautiful things and the sign of Libra rules haute couture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You're one of the most passionate signs of the zodiac, and today, with Venus in your sign dancing with your ruler Pluto, you are unusually passionate! This is why your style of relating to others will have extraordinary force.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Friends, particularly old friends you haven't seen for a while, are very important to you now. As you observe these friendships, you realize the truth of what they might mean to you. Meanwhile, some of you are also involved in a secret relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)