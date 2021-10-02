ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Your affection for others is powerful today, especially romantic affections. Meanwhile, someone might give you a gift or do a favor for you. If so, you'll feel touched and grateful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your feelings for partners and close friends are powerful and intense today. This is a kind of day where you realize how important friendships and certain relationships are to you. They matter. Your life would be so much less without these people. Why not let them know?
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You might want to introduce improvements to your health or improvements to your job or how you do your work today. You have strong ideas and, quite likely, you will see better ways of doing things. Some of you might also strike up a work-related romance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH It's a passionate day for romance! Something might happen that deepens or enhances an existing relationship. Likewise, your relations with your kids will be powerful today. Nothing is superficial. Today people realize the truth of their relationships at some level.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might feel almost obsessed about making improvements where you live. Leos are often house-proud, meaning they like their home to look good. Today, you have definite ideas about what you want to achieve or how you want to entertain.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH All your exchanges with others, even the most casual, will seem to be profound and meaningful today. Nevertheless, this is a lesson for you so that you can realize how important your interactions with others really are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You might see a new way to earn money or to make money on the side today. You might see something beautiful you really want to buy, to the point of feeling obsessed about it. Well, you do love beautiful things and the sign of Libra rules haute couture.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You're one of the most passionate signs of the zodiac, and today, with Venus in your sign dancing with your ruler Pluto, you are unusually passionate! This is why your style of relating to others will have extraordinary force.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Friends, particularly old friends you haven't seen for a while, are very important to you now. As you observe these friendships, you realize the truth of what they might mean to you. Meanwhile, some of you are also involved in a secret relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might become involved with someone who is artistic or creative today, and this involvement is intense. Actually, you can learn something about yourself through this relationship. Or perhaps this connection will prompt you to change your goals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You make a strong impression on important people today — bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. They see you as a passionate leader, perhaps someone who inspires them. You might not see yourself this way, but they do.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You don't feel casual about your beliefs today. In discussions about politics, religion, racial issues, philosophy, metaphysics or anything that is important to you, you have strong feelings! You'll be attracted to someone who is "different."