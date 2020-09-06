× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020: Innately tasteful, smart and sympathetic, you're often a victim of fate. This year, your plan doesn't work, but something much better does. Your good looks don't hurt, and you project beautifully. Hope returns to your life. If single, you search for the right one and you make a self-fulfilling prophecy come true. If attached, you're golden. TAURUS is perfect for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You get a financial boost today. You are restless and looking for a change. Freedom of thought and action is key. Stay focused as best as you can and plan a list of goals for the upcoming week.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Your charm and wit are appreciated today. Make time to listen to others. Relax, enjoy yourself and replenish your body. Remain flexible in your schedule. Foster generosity and listen carefully to a child who has something burning to say.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You seek peace and harmony today. Lie low and take plenty of naps and time to daydream. Do not feel there is anything you absolutely must do. You can let yourself off the hook. It is a time to rest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)