VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH How you deal with a subtle upset could determine the quality of your day. Fatigue could be a strong force in making decisions. You might need to slow down and indulge in a lengthy nap.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Zero in on your priorities. You don't need to make a big deal about what is happening behind the scenes. Your sense of humor emerges when dealing with a friend or loved one even though at times you may feel uncomfortable dealing with this person.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Stay on top of a project or get-together. You might be surprised at how many people check in or want to join you. A party could start out of nowhere. Someone wants to share special news. Make a point of listening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Look beyond the obvious and see what is going on with a loved one. You might need to walk in another person's shoes to understand where he or she is coming from. A discussion could prove lively.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)