ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Even if you felt out of sync yesterday, you seem to be able to pull out of the discomfort. Nevertheless, you might opt for a more private 24 hours than you initially anticipated. Make the change OK.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You prove to be unstoppable. You have a unique ability to manifest more of what you want at present. You might not always know when or how a desire becomes real, but it does. Be inspired when making your New Year's resolution.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH An older person might have some trouble letting you know what he or she is thinking. As a result, there is a nebulous quality that exists between you. Use your imagination -- think of what it must be like to be this person.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Emphasize what needs to happen. Honor a fast change involving plans and someone you deeply care about. How you see this person might be somewhat distorted. A discussion could enlighten you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You could be in a situation where you need to indulge a loved one. He or she might not be viewing a matter as you are, adding an element of distortion. Your sense of humor comes out to play in a conversation. Go along with a loved one's thinking for now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Let others take the lead this New Year's, whether the discussion is about plans or just a simple matter. Kick back and enjoy another person's ideas. You might not always be as clear or agreeable as you could be.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You may want a less lively New Year's celebration than in the recent past. Perhaps a sense of fatigue has worn you down this holiday season, and a little downtime might be in order. How you celebrate 2020 has little to do with how the year will be.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Zero in on a loved one who has all the items to greet 2020. Joining the celebration might be more meaningful than you imagine. You could be painting the town red before you know it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You could be too tired for your own good. If you notice that fatigue in you, slow down and take a nap. Be honest with yourself: Would you be more content hanging close to home?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Push hard to accomplish tasks. Your intuition will carry you through a problem with ease. You might want to join friends in the early afternoon before celebrations begin.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Use caution with last-minute details. In your excitement and enthusiasm, you could miscount your change. Slow down and you will be a lot happier. Listen to news, or perhaps some gossip, with a grain a salt.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH This New Year's Eve is yours to make the most of. Loosen up and get into the moment -- even visit with that street person you always say "hi" to. Listen to what they share. Make it a point to share cheer and good wishes.