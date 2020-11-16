ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH A dear one appreciates your kind gestures and responds affectionately. Family members want to exchange ideas. A publication, store display or television program can offer marvelous ideas for making your lifestyle better and brighter.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Acquiring extra money, seeking a promotion and purchasing a long-desired item are priorities. It's better to be a bit subtle. Seek ways to make your work environment more wholesome and nurturing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Partnerships of all kinds are in a growth phase. Today generates mental clarity and problem-solving ability. New commitments are likely. Others make decisions and offer opportunities that impact you. Legal matters can be settled to your satisfaction.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today highlights your physical and emotional health. Get several opinions about health-related decisions. Visualization and written affirmations can be helpful also. A beloved animal companion offers solace. An influential book appears that offers helpful new perspectives.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH The attention you put into an intimate relationship results in an important choice regarding love. A child can need extra attention. The efforts you make now can favorably impact a young person's whole future. Make time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Today immediately brings residence and family issues to the fore. Remodeling or moving is possible. The structure of family life is in flux. Gracefully accept the fact that family ties change as time passes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH One of the most interesting and unpredictable times you will ever know regarding love is about to commence. Friends and lovers change roles. You connect with gifted and eccentric new people. If an existing relationship survives, it'll be approached in a new way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today favors a risky gamble or expansion. Do not be drawn into a financial scheme by a pal, as it would be disappointing in the long run. Affirmations could be helpful if said out loud.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH It's a day of great motivation and promise. Express your creative talents and pursue your wildest dreams. A sense of purpose guides you toward worthwhile goals. Your sparkling personality opens new doors. Enjoy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH A new guru or teacher offers intriguing new perspectives. Your sixth sense is heightened. Keep a journal handy to jot down impressions and make drawings. It's a wonderful time to explore fairy magic. People under air signs are particularly significant today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Cultural events, travel and important discussions highlight today. Changes that began in June are coming into focus. People enter and leave your life suddenly. At the same time, today accents inner growth and new personal interests.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today brings important turning points. You will be highly visible at work. Much is demanded of you, but the potential rewards are really great. Your premonitions and dreams are the source of significant wisdom.
