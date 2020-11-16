VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Today immediately brings residence and family issues to the fore. Remodeling or moving is possible. The structure of family life is in flux. Gracefully accept the fact that family ties change as time passes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH One of the most interesting and unpredictable times you will ever know regarding love is about to commence. Friends and lovers change roles. You connect with gifted and eccentric new people. If an existing relationship survives, it'll be approached in a new way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today favors a risky gamble or expansion. Do not be drawn into a financial scheme by a pal, as it would be disappointing in the long run. Affirmations could be helpful if said out loud.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH It's a day of great motivation and promise. Express your creative talents and pursue your wildest dreams. A sense of purpose guides you toward worthwhile goals. Your sparkling personality opens new doors. Enjoy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)